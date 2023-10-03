Love Island 2023 winners Jess Harding, Sammy Root part ways after 2 months together

Love Island 2023 winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root have decided to remain friends after their breakup

Love Island 2023 winners, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, have decided to part ways just two months after their victory, according to a report by MailOnline.

The couple, who claimed the £50,000 prize on the latest series of the popular ITV2 dating show, have chosen to end their relationship, citing changes in their relationship dynamic since leaving the Love Island villa.

A source close to Jess and Sammy revealed that they have mutually agreed to remain friends, as they struggled to maintain their romance in the outside world. Despite their red carpet appearances at events like the Who Cares Wins Awards and the NTAs, the insiders claim that they were facing difficulties behind the scenes.

Throughout their journey on Love Island, Jess and Sammy faced challenges in their relationship, including a loyalty test during Casa Amor, where Sammy kissed two other girls, including Amber Wise. Viewers had questioned Sammy's intentions, as he previously mentioned that Jess wasn't his usual type.

Despite the controversy, Jess and Sammy emerged as the winners of Love Island, defeating fan favorites Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, although some viewers believed Whitney and Lochan's relationship was more genuine.

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde secured third place in the competition, while Molly Marsh and Zach Noble finished in fourth place. Jess, who signed a lucrative contract with fashion brand In The Style following her Love Island fame, is currently in Ibiza with her friends as she copes with the breakup.