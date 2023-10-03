Kate Middleton, Prince William receive sweet advice amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have received a sweet advice amid their rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Speaking to Daily Express, a PR expert has urged the future king and queen to appear together in public "as often as possible" after they recently carried out various separate royal engagements.

PR expert Ed Coram-James told the publication that when Kate and William are together they are the "perfect PR foils" for each other.

He said: "I would encourage William and Kate to appear in public, as a pair, as often as possible. They are the perfect PR foils for one another, with their strengths and weaknesses complementing each other’s.”

"In many ways, you want the Princess of Wales to do much of the PR heavy lifting. She naturally softens the image of the Royal Family.”

The fresh advice for Kate and William came amid reports she is not expected to join the Prince of Wales in Singapore for the Earthshot prize awards in November.

Besides, Kate did not accompany William on a recent diplomatic mission to New York earlier this month.

Meanwhile, currently Kate and William are at odds with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.