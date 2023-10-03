 
Meghan Markle receives fresh backlash: 'incredibly annoying'

Meghan Markle has received fresh backlash after the Duchess of Sussex arrived late to the Invictus Games earlier this month because she was “making milkshakes” for her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan joined Prince Harry in Germany on the fourth day of the games and disclosed the reason for being late.

The Duchess also apologized for arriving late and missing the opening ceremony.

Meghan had said: “It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party.”

She also disclosed the reason for being late, saying “Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created … and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled at home.”

“Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.”

Speaking to Sky News Australia, royal expert Angela Levin slammed Meghan Markle’s “hypocrisy.”

The royal expert said, “It’s ridiculous, and it’s incredibly annoying, and I find it very patronising that people won’t see through it.”

Angela Levin told Sky News host Paul Murray as saying “That was obviously nonsense.”

