Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not buying former president Donald Trump’s claim that his weight dramatically reduced to 215 pounds.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new book Be Useful, the host asked the bulky actor to share his expert opinion on the 77-year-old’s weight slump per his Fulton County booking records.

“You are one of the foremost experts on the male physique, bodybuilding, etc.,” the ABC late-night show asked. “When you size him [Trump] up, what would you guess that man weighs?”

The Terminator star responded, “You know, I don’t really know how much he weighs.”

He continued, “I can tell you one thing, that if he would ask me what should he do for fitness, I would just say, ‘Run around yourself three times and you’re going to be in great, great shape.'”

Unsatisfied, Jimmy pressed the 76-year-old to spell out in clear-cut terms by asking, “So you think that it’s possible he weighs 215 pounds?”

“Yes, as much as it is possible that there is no climate change,” the ex-California governor joked. “And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to reduce pollution.”

The Fubar actor added, “Look, we all know the way he is, and if it makes him feel good to tell everyone he weighs 215, I think everyone laughs about it because he does not look like he weighs 215,” he went on. “He’s a little more like 315.”

On August 24, Fulton County officials booked Donald on allegations about his attempts to reverse 2020 election results in Georgia. 

