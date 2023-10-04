Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'

Selena Gomez opened up about her social media break at the time she called it quits with Justin Bieber.

In Fast Company’s latest issue, Selena described her post-breakup period as “the worst time of her life” as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well.

“I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," said the 31-year-old singer, adding she barely “felt positive” about her appearance.

Justin and Selena broke up in 2018 after years of on-and-off relationship. In the same year, the Peaches crooner got married to Hailey Bieber while the Shake it Off singer remains single.

Selena now said that her “sad girl era” is over and it’ll reflect in her upcoming songs.

“I've had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album,” she told Fast Company.

However, Selena remains realistic about having bad days in the future, “I've always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I'll say I'm taking a break."