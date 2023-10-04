 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as worst time of her life
Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'

Selena Gomez opened up about her social media break at the time she called it quits with Justin Bieber. 

In Fast Company’s latest issue, Selena described her post-breakup period as “the worst time of her life” as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well.

“I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," said the 31-year-old singer, adding she barely “felt positive” about her appearance.

Justin and Selena broke up in 2018 after years of on-and-off relationship. In the same year, the Peaches crooner got married to Hailey Bieber while the Shake it Off singer remains single.

Selena now said that her “sad girl era” is over and it’ll reflect in her upcoming songs.

“I've had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album,” she told Fast Company.

However, Selena remains realistic about having bad days in the future, “I've always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I'll say I'm taking a break."

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career

Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career
Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'

Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'
Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz

Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz
Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding

Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding
'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert

'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert
Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir

Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir
Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography

Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography
Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims
Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?

Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?
Taylor Swift fans urge her to date Travis Kelce: ‘Do it for America’

Taylor Swift fans urge her to date Travis Kelce: ‘Do it for America’
'Incharge' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'tanked' their image sans royals

'Incharge' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'tanked' their image sans royals