Selena Gomez praises Beckham family's unity at Netflix documentary launch

At the London premiere of Netflix's documentary "Beckham," Selena Gomez couldn't contain her admiration for the "beautiful" Beckham family, who all came together in a show of unity.



David Beckham and his fashion designer wife and former Spice Girl, Victoria, graced the event, accompanied by their four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12. Joining the family portrait were Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Romeo's girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Following the premiere, Brooklyn Beckham expressed his pride for his father in a heartwarming Instagram post, writing, "I am so proud of you dad x @davidbeckham x congratulations x what a beautiful night [heart emojis]. Love you so much xx." Selena Gomez, the 31-year-old star of "Only Murders in the Building," was struck by the sight of the entire Beckham clan together and commented, "Most beautiful family."

Selena shares a close bond with Nicola and Brooklyn and often playfully refers to the three of them as a "throuple." Prior to the London premiere, Selena, Nicola, and Brooklyn enjoyed a chic week in Paris.

Amid attending Fashion Week events, Selena was spotted enjoying outings with her pals, including a soccer game and fancy dinners, during their stay in the French capital. The trio's friendship shines as brightly as ever, and their support for the Beckham family's big night was evident for all to see.