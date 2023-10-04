 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo explores folk territory with emotive 'Stick Season' cover

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans during her recent appearance on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge by showcasing her versatility in music. While the 20-year-old artist is known for her ‘00s pop-rock and ‘90s alternative influences, she delved into the folk genre with a heartfelt cover of rising artist Noah Kahan's track, "Stick Season."

Accompanied by her all-female band, Rodrigo put a folk twist on Kahan's popular song from his 2022 album of the same name. Though she didn't adopt Kahan's signature twang, her rendition retained the original's Americana essence, featuring two acoustic guitars and an electric mandolin. On the emotional chorus, Rodrigo's Grammy-winning vocals shone, emphasizing certain words and phrases with a powerful folk touch.

Noah Kahan himself was ecstatic about Rodrigo's rendition and took to TikTok to express his delight. He playfully declared, "Olivia covering stick season? Her song now," and humorously added, "I'd give her my entire discography. Olivia, thank you so much."

This isn't the first time Rodrigo has wowed audiences with her cover performances. Recently, she joined Sheryl Crow for a heartwarming duet of "If It Makes You Happy" at The Bluebird Café in Nashville. In 2022, she paid tribute to Carly Simon at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction by performing "You're So Vain." Rodrigo's live shows and festival appearances have also featured impressive renditions of songs by artists like Avril Lavigne, No Doubt, Lily Allen, and Alanis Morissette.

As Rodrigo continues to captivate audiences with her music, her sophomore album, "GUTS," released in September, has provided insight into her creative process. She shared her belief that authenticity is key to her songwriting, emphasizing the importance of expressing her own feelings rather than catering to external expectations. Olivia Rodrigo's ability to seamlessly transition between genres highlights her boundless talent and musical versatility.

