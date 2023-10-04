 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ice Spice raves about Ben Affleck's direction in Dunkin' commercial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Ice Spice has heaped praise on actor Ben Affleck for their recent collaboration in a Dunkin' commercial, shedding light on their seamless working relationship. 

In an exclusive TikTok interview with Variety, the artist, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, opened up about the experience of working alongside Affleck in the ad, which was also directed by the Hollywood star. 

The commercial served as the launch platform for Ice Spice's new creation, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink with Dunkin'. Describing Affleck as a "very comforting person to be directed by," Ice Spice expressed her sense of security while working with the seasoned actor, emphasizing that his extensive experience played a significant role in making her feel at ease. She also noted Affleck's adept guidance throughout the project.

In a humorous revelation, the rapper shared a glimpse into Affleck's office decor, mentioning his Batman figure, a nod to his portrayal of the iconic superhero in films like Batman v Superman.

Ice Spice, renowned for her viral TikTok hit "Munch (Feelin' U)," has gained popularity through collaborations with artists like PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift. 

Her partnership with Affleck in a Dunkin' commercial, which premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards, introduced the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, a concoction blending Dunkin's frozen coffee with pumpkin Munchkins, topped off with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle. 

The ad was produced by Affleck's company, Artists Equity, solidifying the successful partnership between the rapper and the acclaimed actor-director.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo explores folk territory with emotive 'Stick Season' cover video

Olivia Rodrigo explores folk territory with emotive 'Stick Season' cover

SZA clears air on young romance with Drake: 'Nothing creepy!'

SZA clears air on young romance with Drake: 'Nothing creepy!'
Bradley Cooper's unwavering commitment to acting shines in 'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper's unwavering commitment to acting shines in 'Maestro'

Netflix considers global price hike amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Netflix considers global price hike amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Victoria Beckham is ‘proud’ of David Beckham for THIS reason

Victoria Beckham is ‘proud’ of David Beckham for THIS reason
Selena Gomez praises Beckham family's unity at Netflix documentary launch video

Selena Gomez praises Beckham family's unity at Netflix documentary launch
Joe Jonas lawyer counts Sophie Turner divorce pretrial as 'a win'

Joe Jonas lawyer counts Sophie Turner divorce pretrial as 'a win'
David Beckham follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

David Beckham follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Taylor Swift decides to embrace love openly with Travis Kelce unlike Joe Alwyn romance

Taylor Swift decides to embrace love openly with Travis Kelce unlike Joe Alwyn romance
David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'

Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'
Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career

Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career