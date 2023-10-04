Ice Spice raves about Ben Affleck's direction in Dunkin' commercial

Ice Spice has heaped praise on actor Ben Affleck for their recent collaboration in a Dunkin' commercial, shedding light on their seamless working relationship.



In an exclusive TikTok interview with Variety, the artist, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, opened up about the experience of working alongside Affleck in the ad, which was also directed by the Hollywood star.

The commercial served as the launch platform for Ice Spice's new creation, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink with Dunkin'. Describing Affleck as a "very comforting person to be directed by," Ice Spice expressed her sense of security while working with the seasoned actor, emphasizing that his extensive experience played a significant role in making her feel at ease. She also noted Affleck's adept guidance throughout the project.



In a humorous revelation, the rapper shared a glimpse into Affleck's office decor, mentioning his Batman figure, a nod to his portrayal of the iconic superhero in films like Batman v Superman.

Ice Spice, renowned for her viral TikTok hit "Munch (Feelin' U)," has gained popularity through collaborations with artists like PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

Her partnership with Affleck in a Dunkin' commercial, which premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards, introduced the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, a concoction blending Dunkin's frozen coffee with pumpkin Munchkins, topped off with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.

The ad was produced by Affleck's company, Artists Equity, solidifying the successful partnership between the rapper and the acclaimed actor-director.