Kate Middleton finally discloses reason for not joining Prince William in Singapore

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has finally disclosed the real reason why she will skip Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore next month.



Last month, royal expert Russell Myers turned to X, formerly Twitter, and shared story published in Mirror with tweet, “The Princess of Wales will skip Prince William's @EarthshotPrize awards in Singapore next month, in huge blow to organisers.”

Now, royal expert Matt Wilkinson tweeted, “The Princess is not joining William in Singapore for Earthshot Prize next month because she is helping George prepare for his exams.”

Matt’s remarks came after Kate Middleton disclosed that she has been assisting her elder son Prince George with Maths revision ahead of his exams.

The future queen disclosed this while speaking to pupils at Fitzalan High School in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton said, “I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be.”