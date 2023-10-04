 
Good news for Meghan as UK broadcaster continues probe into her opponent

GB News on Wednesday issued a statement on the controversy created by Laurence Fox's comments on Dan Wooton's show.

In a statement issued by the broadcaster, GB News said,  "Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded. As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson. The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues."

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight Fox denigrated journalist Ava Evans and asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her.

The actor-turned-politician made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe.

Dan Wootton who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan Markle called the remarks "totally unacceptable" and said he had reacted "out of shock".

He continued: "Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments."

The TV presenter was seen laughing as Fox made controversial remarks.

Meghan's fans erupted with joy after coming across the reports about Dan's suspension. They said karma finally caught up with the TV presenter for attacking the Duchess of Sussex.

