Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Meghan Markle's Spotify downfall exposed: Report

Experts have just exposed the real reason behind Spotify’s decision to back out from a deal with the couple.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle’s podcast on Spotify, Archetypes ended up releasing 12 episodes that featured prominent names from the Hollywood sphere.

It would also end up making massive headlines anytime where guest appearances were made by her son Archie, or Prince Harry.

The streaming service’s decision to back out was also released back in June of this year and it claimed to have parted ways on “mutual agreement.”

Now, the chief executive of the streaming giant, Daniel Ek, went public with the real reason.

According to Mr Ek, the collaboration was ‘scraped’ because the podcast “didn’t work” in the end.

He broke everything down to BBC, during one of his candid chats.

According to Mr Ek, “We thought new innovation was needed to happen here.”

In respect to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle he said,

“We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues.”

“And the truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn't,” he also chimed in to admit.

Before concluding Mr Ek dished over the company’s plans for the future and said, “We're learning from those and we are moving on and we wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success they can have going forward.”

