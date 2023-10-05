 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Zolciak's shocking 911 call unveils divorce nightmare

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Kim Zolciaks shocking 911 call unveils divorce nightmare
Kim Zolciak's shocking 911 call unveils divorce nightmare

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been entangled in a messy divorce battle for a second time, and it has been reported that their split continues to reach dangerous boiling points. 

In August, their differences reached such a level that the police had to intervene to mediate and cool off an agitated situation.

According to The Blast, a released 911 call reveals Kim accusing Kroy of being physically abusive towards her. She told the dispatcher, "I am in danger. He is threatening me, yes and he has been physical before ma'am. I have many people who will vouch for me."

The released 911 call was made on August 25, 2023, at around 10 PM in which the Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that the former NFL star was not allowing her in their primary bedroom and had barricaded himself in it.

She can be heard lashing out at her estranged husband, saying, "I’m not partaking in your behaviour. I’m tired of you threatening me, open the door. This is my house too; you don’t own this house. I have been more than accommodating."

Alongside the voice recording of the call, the bodycam footage obtained by TMZ showed a police officer mediating between the couple, and after an immense struggle, the cop was able to convince Biermann to hand over some of the items for his estranged wife: a comforter, phone charger, medications, and neck cream. 

More From Entertainment:

NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth

Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth
Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera video

Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera
What David Beckham said about 'cheating' on Victoria Beckham video

What David Beckham said about 'cheating' on Victoria Beckham
King Charles cannot let Meghan Markle 'hobnob' with celebrities for half year video

King Charles cannot let Meghan Markle 'hobnob' with celebrities for half year
Drew Barrymore's talk show faces writer exodus post-strike

Drew Barrymore's talk show faces writer exodus post-strike
Victoria Beckham spills tea on husband David's affair allegations in Netflix doc video

Victoria Beckham spills tea on husband David's affair allegations in Netflix doc
Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle
Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song

Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song
Kate Middleton has Princess Diana's 'honesty': 'Following footsteps' video

Kate Middleton has Princess Diana's 'honesty': 'Following footsteps'
King Charles begged Prince William, Harry not to make 'final years miserable'

King Charles begged Prince William, Harry not to make 'final years miserable'
Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey video

Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey