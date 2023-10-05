Kim Zolciak's shocking 911 call unveils divorce nightmare

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been entangled in a messy divorce battle for a second time, and it has been reported that their split continues to reach dangerous boiling points.

In August, their differences reached such a level that the police had to intervene to mediate and cool off an agitated situation.

According to The Blast, a released 911 call reveals Kim accusing Kroy of being physically abusive towards her. She told the dispatcher, "I am in danger. He is threatening me, yes and he has been physical before ma'am. I have many people who will vouch for me."

The released 911 call was made on August 25, 2023, at around 10 PM in which the Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that the former NFL star was not allowing her in their primary bedroom and had barricaded himself in it.

She can be heard lashing out at her estranged husband, saying, "I’m not partaking in your behaviour. I’m tired of you threatening me, open the door. This is my house too; you don’t own this house. I have been more than accommodating."

Alongside the voice recording of the call, the bodycam footage obtained by TMZ showed a police officer mediating between the couple, and after an immense struggle, the cop was able to convince Biermann to hand over some of the items for his estranged wife: a comforter, phone charger, medications, and neck cream.