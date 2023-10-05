Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth

Music executive Elliot Grainge, who married Sophia Richie in a glamorous wedding in April, is reportedly a millionaire, and he also comes from a wealthy family.

Family Ties: The Grainge Legacy

His dad, Lucian Grainge, is the Chairman-Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Musical Group and he is considered to be one of the most powerful men in the music industry.

Though his father is one of the most successful CEOs, Elliot did not take on a role with his father but started his own record label.

Negotiation Wisdom: Learning from the Best

In an interview with Variety in 2019, the music executive said he learned from one of the best in the music industry. He said, "I noticed my father's negotiating style was transparent, honest, and sensible. When you put your cards on the table like that, negotiating is less competitive and more about teamwork."

Million-Dollar Love: Elliot and Sophia Richie's Wealth

According to some estimates, Elliot's worth is more than 10 million dollars, with his wife nearly matching him, having an $8 million fortune.

10K Projects: Building a Musical Empire

The music executive's record label, 10K Projects, works with several artists, including Damien Styles, Peach Tree Rascals, Taz Taylor, and Lil Boom.

Forbes Recognition

Elliot has also been featured in Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2020, and his record label has earned 18 gold and eight platinum/ multi-platinum singles.