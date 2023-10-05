 
Netflix announces list of shows getting removed in November: Check Out

Netflix has finally dropped the full list of shows and movies that will be leaving the streaming platform in November.

The list includes family friendly movies, shows as well as animated shows.

Shows Leaving Netflix in November 2023:

  1. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
  2. A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)
  3. Bee Movie (2007)
  4. Cliffhanger (1993)
  5. Collateral (2004)
  6. Coming to America (1988)
  7. Conan the Barbarian (1982)
  8. Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017) – Nickelodeon Removal
  9. Fast & Furious (2009)
  10. Fast Five (2011)
  11. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
  12. Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  13. Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017) – Nickelodeon Removal
  14. Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)
  15. Jinxed (2013) – Nickelodeon Removal
  16. Terminator Genisys (2015)
  17. The Fast and the Furious (2001)
  18. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
  19. Just Go With It (2011)
  20. Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)
  21. Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016) – Nickelodeon Removal
  22. Liar Liar (1997)
  23. Mile 22 (2018)
  24. No Strings Attached (2011)
  25. Pride & Prejudice (2005)
  26. Reservoir Dogs (1992)
  27. The Thundermans (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal
  28. The Wiz (1978)
  29. Uncle Buck (1989)
  30. Victorious (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal
  31. Voice (2018)
  32. Steel Magnolias (1989)
  33. Tagged (Seasons 1-3)
  34. The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015) – Nickelodeon Removal
  35. The Pink Panther (2006)
  36. The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

