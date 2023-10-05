Jennifer Aniston gets honest about having kids

Jennifer Aniston is one of the celebrated stars of Hollywood. But at times, she even faced difficulties regarding the concept of fertility directly linked to the fulfillment of womanhood.



In a throwback interview to Allure, the Friends star, who was dating Justin Theroux at the time, opened up about the pressure to have children.



"I don't like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women - that you've failed yourself as a female because you haven't procreated. I don't think it's fair," the Emmy winner said.

She continued, "You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn't mean you aren't mothering - dogs, friends, friends' children."

Noting, "This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself; that I don't want to be a mother, and how selfish that is."

Separately, the 54-year-old opened up about the fertility challenges in a recent interview to the magazine, revealing that she tried multiple times to conceive via different methods - but failed each time.



“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," adding, "That challenging road involved multiple unsuccessful rounds of IVF, all while the tabloids furiously speculated about whether or not she was secretly pregnant."

Jennifer continued “All the years and years and years of speculation...It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”