 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William is just like Meghan Markle: ‘Does diddly squat’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Prince William is just like Meghan Markle: ‘Does diddly squat’
Prince William is just like Meghan Markle: ‘Does diddly squat’

Prince William has just been compared to that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a shocking turn of events.

Revelations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece highlighted the couple’s similarities with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

So much so that Ms Elser even said, “Over the years there have been occasions when Harry and Meghan have been accused of talking the talk on certain issues and then failing to back that up with any sort of demonstrable, meaningful action.”

And on the flip side, “Here we have William and Kate falling victim to the same thing and yet as far as I have seen, there has not been a peep out of Fleet Street.”

So “Why isn’t the UK press holding them to account?” Ms Elser even asked.

She also went on to question the motivations of fans and asked, “why they have done diddly squat in a practical sense since their return from their Caribbean disaster?”

“Race and royalty might be uncomfortable bedfellows for the HRHs left staffing the shop since the departure of the Sussexes, but this situation is only going to become more pressing and urgent in the years to come.”

More From Entertainment:

What kind of phones Kate Middleton and Prince William use?

What kind of phones Kate Middleton and Prince William use?
Prince William is ‘good with his words’ but what about action

Prince William is ‘good with his words’ but what about action
Kim Kardashian expands billion dollar empire with venture capital video

Kim Kardashian expands billion dollar empire with venture capital
Prince William 'kicking himself' as Kate Middleton chooses King George

Prince William 'kicking himself' as Kate Middleton chooses King George
Kris Jenner learns about Caitlyn Jenner's truth through network executives

Kris Jenner learns about Caitlyn Jenner's truth through network executives
Rihanna strikes a pose in trendsetting athleisure wear: A sneak peek

Rihanna strikes a pose in trendsetting athleisure wear: A sneak peek
Man who wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth sentenced to nine years in prison

Man who wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth sentenced to nine years in prison

Why Robert Pattinson was scared before 'The Batman' video

Why Robert Pattinson was scared before 'The Batman'
Kate Middleton sparks anger with 'bad optics'

Kate Middleton sparks anger with 'bad optics'

Jennifer Aniston gets honest about having kids video

Jennifer Aniston gets honest about having kids
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update video

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update
Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'

Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'