Prince William is just like Meghan Markle: ‘Does diddly squat’

Prince William has just been compared to that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a shocking turn of events.

Revelations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece highlighted the couple’s similarities with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

So much so that Ms Elser even said, “Over the years there have been occasions when Harry and Meghan have been accused of talking the talk on certain issues and then failing to back that up with any sort of demonstrable, meaningful action.”

And on the flip side, “Here we have William and Kate falling victim to the same thing and yet as far as I have seen, there has not been a peep out of Fleet Street.”

So “Why isn’t the UK press holding them to account?” Ms Elser even asked.

She also went on to question the motivations of fans and asked, “why they have done diddly squat in a practical sense since their return from their Caribbean disaster?”

“Race and royalty might be uncomfortable bedfellows for the HRHs left staffing the shop since the departure of the Sussexes, but this situation is only going to become more pressing and urgent in the years to come.”