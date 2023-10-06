Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled

Tristan Thompson was recently praised by Kim Kardashian for being a good friend and a good dad, but that's not the case with the family of his first son.

Tristan, who shares a six-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan Craig, has been slammed by Jordan's sister, Kai. She claimed the former NBA star has not been a real parent to Prince.

According to TMZ, Kai took a swipe at Tristan, claiming that he can be a good dad for two of his kids that he shares with Khloe Kardashian, but ignores his son, Prince, adding, "He only shows up to see his son for a planned party or photo opportunity."

She also addressed Kim for praising her sister's ex, stating, "Kim Kardashian, I don't want to believe that you are insensitive to the fact he literally ignores his children. That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character."

Kai also accused Tristan of not paying the child support and Prince's school tuition for a long time. She concluded her message by saying, "Tristan, you are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children."