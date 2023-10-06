Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'

Princess Diana painfully spoke about her suicide attempts ahead of her death.



The former Princess of Wales said to have thrown herself down the stairs while she was pregnant with Prince William, in a bid to gain ‘attention’ from King Charles.

The account of the attempt was revealed by Andrew Morton in his book. The author also revealed Queen mother was the first one to witness Diana’s misery and was “horrified, physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed”.

The Queen Mother kept mum on the veracity of the statement.

The Buckingham Palace, however, said: “We are not prepared to say how [Charles] is reacting or how [Diana] is reacting [to the book’s release]. It is not for us to keep a circulation war going with comments one way or another, because that is what it is all about.”

Diana later spoke about her struggle with Bulimia in an interview with Martin Bashir for BBC.

“[Bulimia’s] like a secret disease,” she told Bashir. “You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort.

She added: “People were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: they decided that was the problem – Diana was unstable.”

Princess Diana eventually passed away in Paris in 1997 during a fatal car accident.