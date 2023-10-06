Top 5 must watch romantic k dramas on Netflix for beginners

No one does justice to the classic romance genre like the Korean industry which leaves you with - not butterflies - but the entire zoo in your stomach.

While one might think the trope is getting pretty old now, avid k-drama watchers devour it like a three-course meal.

Here are five feel-good romance Korean shows which will restore your faith in finding love:

1. Hometown Cha Cha Cha:

Based in a small countryside, Hometown Cha Cha Cha is the best you can suggest to new k-drama watchers.

The story is centered around Hong Dusik (Kim Seon-ho) who plays the role of a grounded village chief and bumps into a snobby high-maintenance dentist Yoon Hyejin (Shin Min-a), who has just moved to Gongjin.

The plot has the most adorable enemies to lovers trope which will leave you feeling gushy for days.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha also reflects on the story of other villagers and gives you a warm, healing insight into the everyday struggles of a commoner and scars left by traumatic past.

2. Crash Landing on You:

Someone says ‘classic romance’ and the first k-drama to pop in your head will be Crash Landing on You.

The show is the second-highest rated show of Korean television and journeys through the forbidden romance of a North-Korean soldier Captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok (Hyun Bin) and a South Korean CEO Yoon Seri (Son Ye-jin).

The two fates meet after Seri crash-lands across the North Korean border while paragliding and bumps into Captain Ri who then helps her to get back to South Korea. They fall in love during the escape and go above and beyond just to be with each other.

What makes this love story better? The couple fell in love on set and got married in real life!

3. Our Beloved Summer:

This k-drama will make you believe in second-chance romances as Our Beloved Summer tells the story of high-school enemies who fall in love while shooting a documentary.

Later, the two break up in college after Kook Yeonsu gets stuck with her family’s financial struggle and leaves Choi Woong without giving a reason.

The two come together again after their producer friend Kim Ji-Woong approaches them to do a reboot of the documentary

Our Beloved Summer navigates through the most well-written character development of the couple which is elevated by heart-warming dialogues and captivating scene-setting.

4. Strong Girl Do Bong Soon:

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon is from the 2016 K-drama era - need we say more? This show is a mixed bag of romance, fantasy, crime, funny, thriller, possibly every genre you can think of and it does justice to all.

The k-drama is about a woman named Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) who inherited the power of being super strong from the matriarchs in her family, and gets hired as the bodyguard of a gaming company CEO Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Shik).

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon also entertains the viewers with the classic CEO-employee romance trope and a love triangle with Bong Soon’s bestfriend Gook Do.

The slow burn, the cheesy dialogue, the confession - the whole package will make you kick your feet in the air.

5. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo also belongs to the 2016 k-drama era and features one of the most green flag couples you’ll ever see.

The show is based on two athletes Kim Bok Joo and Joon Hyung who were once childhood best friends and meet again in college.

Hyung, a pro-swimmer, falls in love with Bok Joo who struggles with the physique of a weightlifter. The drama also navigates through the reality of achieving your dreams and parental crisis.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is the ultimate comfort show you can turn to whenever you want and will never fail to make your heart warm.