Tom Grennan confirms the birth of his first child: 'Greatest gift'

Tom Grennan 'secretly' welcomes first child with wife Danniella

Tom Grennan and his wife Danniella Carraturo secretly welcomed their first child a few months ago.

The Little Bit of Love crooner shared the joyful news on Friday via social media.

In an Instagram post, Tom also celebrated the success of his latest album, Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn't Want to Be.

Sharing a photo of his daughter, the 30-year-old singer penned, "From the kid who never thought he’d make it, to three consecutive number one albums, joining an esteemed club to do so with the likes of The Beatles & Oasis - words will never be enough for the gratitude I feel."

He further wrote, "To now be stepping into fatherhood at the same time is the greatest gift I could ever imagine. Music gave me purpose, but being a dad gives me everything. Here’s to the past that built me, the present that grounds me, and the future I can’t wait for!"

"Thanks to all the fans for once again making my dreams a reality, I really couldn’t do it without you all. It’s going to be amazing to see so many of you on the upcoming tour in September," added the Remind Me hitmaker.

Concluding the post, Tom wrote, "Honestly I’m so excited for what’s to come, we are just getting started."

For those unversed, Tom tied the knot with Danniella in May 2024.