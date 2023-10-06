 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman's tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Hugh Jackmans tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce
Hugh Jackman's tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce

Hugh Jackman, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Wolverine, is embarking on a deeply personal journey through the pages of his upcoming memoir. 

The actor, now 54, is said to be in the early stages of crafting an autobiography that promises to pull back the curtain on his life, with a particular focus on his recent divorce.

According to reports from US Weekly, Jackman's decision to pen this introspective work is rooted in a newfound commitment to honesty, especially regarding his divorce from Deborra-Lee, his wife of 27 years.

An anonymous insider revealed, "Hugh is choosing to [write this book] now because he's [finally] being honest with himself [and]the divorce. The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He'll be opening up about his life like never before."

This revelation comes as a surprise to fans who were stunned by the news of his split from Deborra-Lee, as the couple had been seen as a pillar of stability in the tumultuous world of Hollywood relationships. 

In a joint statement issued to PEOPLE following their separation, the couple emphasized their family's importance and requested privacy during their transition.

Jackman, however, remains hopeful about finding love once more and has been seen expanding his social circle, spending time with the likes of Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed video

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed
Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance
Drake's '8AM in Charlotte' unveils 21 Savage's green card status video

Drake's '8AM in Charlotte' unveils 21 Savage's green card status
Meghan Markle advised over political ambitions video

Meghan Markle advised over political ambitions
Prince Harry to be 'left in the cold' amid Meghan Markle's grand US debut

Prince Harry to be 'left in the cold' amid Meghan Markle's grand US debut
Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: 'Receives sinister messages'

Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: 'Receives sinister messages'
Caitlyn Jenner sets the record straight on relationship with Kris

Caitlyn Jenner sets the record straight on relationship with Kris
Kate Middleton: ‘The Princess of Wheels?’

Kate Middleton: ‘The Princess of Wheels?’
Brad Pitt rips Angelina Jolie for ‘manipulating’ public with her ‘usual tactics’ in fresh attack

Brad Pitt rips Angelina Jolie for ‘manipulating’ public with her ‘usual tactics’ in fresh attack
Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship
Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness

Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness