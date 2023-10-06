Hugh Jackman's tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce

Hugh Jackman, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Wolverine, is embarking on a deeply personal journey through the pages of his upcoming memoir.

The actor, now 54, is said to be in the early stages of crafting an autobiography that promises to pull back the curtain on his life, with a particular focus on his recent divorce.

According to reports from US Weekly, Jackman's decision to pen this introspective work is rooted in a newfound commitment to honesty, especially regarding his divorce from Deborra-Lee, his wife of 27 years.

An anonymous insider revealed, "Hugh is choosing to [write this book] now because he's [finally] being honest with himself [and]the divorce. The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He'll be opening up about his life like never before."

This revelation comes as a surprise to fans who were stunned by the news of his split from Deborra-Lee, as the couple had been seen as a pillar of stability in the tumultuous world of Hollywood relationships.

In a joint statement issued to PEOPLE following their separation, the couple emphasized their family's importance and requested privacy during their transition.

Jackman, however, remains hopeful about finding love once more and has been seen expanding his social circle, spending time with the likes of Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner.