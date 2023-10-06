 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Drake's '8AM in Charlotte' unveils 21 Savage's green card status

Friday, October 06, 2023

In a surprising turn of events, rapper 21 Savage has been granted a green card, ending a prolonged battle with immigration authorities that has lasted for nearly four years. 

The announcement came from none other than Drake, who revealed the news in his newly released single, 8AM in Charlotte. The lyrics of the song include the line, "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate/Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian," signifying the significance of this development for the artist.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has faced a rollercoaster of legal issues since his detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February 2019. 

He was accused of residing in the U.S. illegally after his visa expired in 2006. During his detainment, a handgun was found in his vehicle, and he was alleged to have attempted to discard a codeine bottle.

After turning himself in to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in September 2021, 21 Savage faced formal charges of possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance in January 2022. However, his immigration case remained stalled, partly due to the pandemic and the lack of a court date.

With the green card, 21 Savage can now enter Canada for performances and re-enter the United States, providing a much-needed resolution to his immigration woes. This development is particularly timely as Drake prepares to perform in Toronto, marking a new chapter in the rapper's career and life.

