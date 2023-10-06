Selena Gomez recalls criticism on weight gain: 'I was embarrassed'

Selena Gomez recently spoke up about dealing with critics commenting on her body as she battled Lupus secretly.

Back in 2017, the Calm Down singer faced harsh comments on her physique. “None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed,” she said in an interview with Fast Company.

Moreover, Selena said how “unrealistic” it is to expect a woman’s body not to change, “It was time when I no longer had a teenager's one.”

She also recalled moments of not feeling positive, “It was because of what I'd see on Instagram and think Wow, 'I wish my body looked like that.’”

Selena went on how it wasn’t just about physical change but her battle with mental health as well, following her break up with Justin Bieber.

Speaking on her social media break, the Single Soon crooner added, “I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing.”

Recently, in February, Selena once again took to her social media and shut down haters who trolled her body type.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight while being on medication and that happens very normally," she told her TikTok followers.