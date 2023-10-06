Chris Hemsworth scales back on bodybuilding due to high risk of Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth has revealed his workout changes in detail after learning of Alzheimer's predisposition

Beloved Thor star Chris Hemsworth has embarked on a transformative journey in response to discovering his heightened risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in the future.

What sets the Extraction star apart is his genetic predisposition – having two copies of the APOE4 gene, he faces an elevated risk of Alzheimer's, making him "eight to 10 times more likely" to confront the disease's challenges.

Hemsworth took the test that revealed his predisposition while he worked on Limitless for National Geographic and Disney+ last year.

Speaking to Men's Health, he acknowledges the enduring importance of physical fitness in his life but also recognizes the value of incorporating mindful practices. Prioritizing sleep and indulging in regular ice baths have become integral to his well-being.

Hemsworth's approach to fitness has evolved to include “more cardio and endurance workouts,” deviating from his earlier focus on heavy bodybuilding-style sessions.

His weight, he notes, “fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways.”

Following the revelation last year, Hemsworth shared that he would be scaling back his acting career, though he has no plans to retire.

His intention is to fulfill existing contractual commitments and then spend quality time with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children.