 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth scales back on bodybuilding due to high risk of Alzheimer's

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Chris Hemsworth has revealed his workout changes in detail after learning of Alzheimers predisposition
Chris Hemsworth has revealed his workout changes in detail after learning of Alzheimer's predisposition 

Beloved Thor star Chris Hemsworth has embarked on a transformative journey in response to discovering his heightened risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in the future.

What sets the Extraction star apart is his genetic predisposition – having two copies of the APOE4 gene, he faces an elevated risk of Alzheimer's, making him "eight to 10 times more likely" to confront the disease's challenges. 

Hemsworth took the test that revealed his predisposition while he worked on Limitless for National Geographic and Disney+ last year.

Speaking to Men's Health, he acknowledges the enduring importance of physical fitness in his life but also recognizes the value of incorporating mindful practices. Prioritizing sleep and indulging in regular ice baths have become integral to his well-being.

Hemsworth's approach to fitness has evolved to include “more cardio and endurance workouts,” deviating from his earlier focus on heavy bodybuilding-style sessions.

His weight, he notes, “fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways.”

Following the revelation last year, Hemsworth shared that he would be scaling back his acting career, though he has no plans to retire.

His intention is to fulfill existing contractual commitments and then spend quality time with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift film likely to bring in $120 million in opening weekend

Taylor Swift film likely to bring in $120 million in opening weekend
Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘apprentices’ in royal family? video

Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘apprentices’ in royal family?
Prince Andrew ‘suits’ King Charles better video

Prince Andrew ‘suits’ King Charles better
Prince Andrew has ‘taken’ his punishment and Prince Harry’s next

Prince Andrew has ‘taken’ his punishment and Prince Harry’s next
Queen Elizabeth's 'suspicions' over Kate Middleton exposed in bombshell diary

Queen Elizabeth's 'suspicions' over Kate Middleton exposed in bombshell diary
King Charles, Camilla ‘shocked’, ‘profoundly saddened’ over Venice bus crash

King Charles, Camilla ‘shocked’, ‘profoundly saddened’ over Venice bus crash
Meghan Markle gets warning to stay away from politics: ‘No credibility’ video

Meghan Markle gets warning to stay away from politics: ‘No credibility’
Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation video

Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation
Top 5 must watch romantic k dramas on Netflix for beginners

Top 5 must watch romantic k dramas on Netflix for beginners

Selena Gomez recalls criticism on weight gain: 'I was embarrassed'

Selena Gomez recalls criticism on weight gain: 'I was embarrassed'
Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets

Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s latest decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s latest decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry