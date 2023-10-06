King Charles, Camilla ‘shocked’, ‘profoundly saddened’ over Venice bus crash

Britain’s King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have been ‘shocked and profoundly saddened’ over deadly Venice bus crash.



In a message to the President of Italy following the recent bus crash near Venice, King Charles said, “My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the terrible bus accident in Mestre and would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and to those who have been injured.”

The monarch’s message further reads: “During our visits to Italy, we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Italian people. Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy.”

At least 21 people were killed and 18 injured after a bus carrying tourists to a campground crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire.

The bus veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge.