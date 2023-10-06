Drake disses Rihanna, A$AP Rocky in new song ‘Fear of Heights’?

Fans are sure Drake is taking aim at Rihanna with his new song ‘Fear of Heights’

Drake has apparently taken aim at his ex Rihanna and her current beau A$AP Rocky in his new song Fear of Heights, which is the 4th song in his 2023 album For All the Dogs.

The rapper, who dated Rihanna from 2009 to 2016, seemingly directed the first part of his new song at Rihanna, referencing many details about their relationship while also dissing her relationship with Rocky.

The title of the song, Fear of Heights, could also be an apparent reference to Rihanna’s well-known fear of heights.

In the diss track, the God’s Plan rapper sings: “Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? That could never be. Gyal can't ruin me.”

He then takes a dig at her current relationship with Rocky, with whom she has welcomed two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, rapping, “Better him than me,” followed by, “Better it's not me.”

He further solidified the song’s status as a diss track by chanting, “I'm anti, I'm anti,” alluding to Rihanna’s 2016 album Anti.

“And I had way badder b**ches than you, TBH,” he adds.

“Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you. Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles.”

Fans are certain the song is aimed at Rihanna, and some are not pleased with Drake’s new lyrics. Sharing their two cents on the matter, they flocked to X (previously Twitter).

One disappointed fan even went as far as to brand the artist a ‘misogynist’ for bashing his ex, while others expressed shock at his decision to target the Umbrella singer whose fanbase is as devoted as it gets.



