Gwyneth Paltrow showers praises on ex-husband's girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow said Dakota Johson is an adorable and wonderful person when a fan asked her to describe her relationship with the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Paltrow said, “We’re actually very good friends.”



The Oscar winner admitted that she loves Dakota Johnson "so much.”

Dakota has been dating Christ Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband.

Paltrow, 51, and Johnson, 34, have been spotting spending time together on numerous occasions over the years.

The two actresses linked up at a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles in 2021, where they were seen pleasantly chatting.

Lasy January, Paltrow made rare comments about her fond feelings for Martin's girlfriend during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram.

