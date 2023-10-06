 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow showers praises on ex-husband's girlfriend Dakota Johnson

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow showers praises on ex-husbands girlfriend Dakota Johnson
Gwyneth Paltrow showers praises on ex-husband's girlfriend Dakota Johnson 

Gwyneth Paltrow said Dakota Johson is an adorable and wonderful person when a fan asked her to describe her relationship with the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Paltrow said, “We’re actually very good friends.”

The Oscar winner admitted that she loves Dakota Johnson "so much.”

Gwyneth Paltrow showers praises on ex-husbands girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Dakota has been dating Christ Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband.

Paltrow, 51, and Johnson, 34, have been spotting spending time together on numerous occasions over the years.

The two actresses linked up at a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles in 2021, where they were seen pleasantly chatting.

Lasy  January, Paltrow made rare comments about her fond feelings for Martin's girlfriend during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet’s life video

Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet’s life
Kanye West secretly married Bianca Censori a month after Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West secretly married Bianca Censori a month after Kim Kardashian divorce
Top 5 Netflix horrors shows to bingewatch before Halloween

Top 5 Netflix horrors shows to bingewatch before Halloween

Gigi Hadid says ready to travel to space

Gigi Hadid says ready to travel to space
New comic book celebrates Billie Eilish's journey

New comic book celebrates Billie Eilish's journey

'Misogynistic' backlash against Kate Middleton condemned after Hull visit video

'Misogynistic' backlash against Kate Middleton condemned after Hull visit

Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over friendship with Jennifer Anniston: ‘I am so lucky’

Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over friendship with Jennifer Anniston: ‘I am so lucky’

Travis Kelce snubs Taylor Swift for 34th birthday outing

Travis Kelce snubs Taylor Swift for 34th birthday outing
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori can’t speak out of turn

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori can’t speak out of turn
Former friend instills fear in Meghan Markle with 'cryptic' message video

Former friend instills fear in Meghan Markle with 'cryptic' message

Drake announces year-long music hiatus to battle ‘craziest’ disease video

Drake announces year-long music hiatus to battle ‘craziest’ disease
Kanye West’s wife Bianca can’t stop working out or eat certain food

Kanye West’s wife Bianca can’t stop working out or eat certain food