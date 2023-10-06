Top 5 Netflix horrors shows to bingewatch before Halloween

Netflix has a perfect collection of bone-chilling horror shows to bingewatch this October

As Halloween looms closer, Netflix offers a chilling selection of horror shows for avid binge-watchers. Here's a curated list of five spine-tingling series, with a notable emphasis on the works of horror maestro Mike Flanagan.

It's fitting since Flanagan is on the verge of unleashing his latest addition to the horror genre: The Fall of the House of Usher. The latest horror epic promises to be a haunting adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's timeless literary masterpiece. Get ready for a fright-filled feast:

1. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro conjures spine-chilling dread in his latest creation—an eight-episode Netflix horror series. Within this eerie anthology, del Toro breathes life into eight unsettling tales of terror.

From the unholy incantations of demon-summoning books hidden away in a forsaken storage room to the grisly revelations unearthed during autopsies of deceased miners, these narratives immerse viewers in a world of gothic-inspired visual delights.

2. The Haunting of Hill House

Drawing inspiration from Shirley Jackson's 1959 horror novel, Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House emerged as a widely praised reimagining of the beloved horror novel.

The series centers on the Crain family, comprised of Olivia and Hugh Crain, along with their five children. Their move to the malevolent Hill House sets the stage for a series of spine-tingling encounters that compel them to flee its ominous grasp. However, as the siblings mature, the lingering specter of Hill House continues to haunt their lives, casting an ever-present shadow over their existence.

3. The Haunting of Bly Manor

Another stroke of brilliance from Mike Flanagan, this tale unfurls around a young au pair who seeks refuge in the U.K. after enduring harrowing experiences in America.

Embracing a new chapter in her life, she assumes a position at the secluded Bly Manor, tasked with the care of siblings Flora and Miles. The vast and picturesque estate also plays host to the chef Owen, the groundskeeper Jamie, and the housekeeper, Mrs. Grose. Strangely, the children's uncle, who hired the au pair, adamantly refuses to set foot on the estate.

As the narrative unfolds, layer upon layer of mystery blankets the story, ensnaring the au pair in ever more unsettling and chilling predicaments than those she left behind in America.

4. Midnight Mass

In Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan masterfully weaves a unique and haunting narrative.

When the long-standing priest of a remote island community embarks on a pilgrimage and mysteriously vanishes, a enigmatic young cleric takes his place in the impoverished village. As this charismatic priest breathes new life into their faltering faith, the community becomes a witness to a series of uncanny and unsettling events, marked by miraculous displays that defy explanation.

5. The Order

Belgrave University student Jack Morton embarks on a mission to avenge his mother’s death, and in the process joins a secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose.

As Jack uncovers family secrets, he is catapulted into a world of werewolves, magic, and a raging battle between the two.