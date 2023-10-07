Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled

 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez $1.25M divorce settlement unveiled
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalised their divorce just weeks after filing to end their marriage.

It has been reported that the former couple did not face any kind of serious issues in the finalisation of their divorce.

According to TMZ, there was a prenup agreement according to which Dalton will be receiving tax-free $1.25 million. No party contested the agreement, and the songstress is paying a check upfront, so she won't have to pay any kind of spousal support in the future.

It has been reported that the American singer will also pay Dalton's legal attorney's fee, which is about $25k, and he'll also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

TMZ quoted a source saying, "The former husband and wife still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and they did not want to mess things up. The estranged couple is parting ways with no hard feelings for each other."

Their divorce will be settled by a renowned lawyer, Laura Wasser, known for her ability to quickly settle the most contentious divorces like Kevin Costner and Christin Baumgartner's.

They have filed their settlement in the court, and without any drama as soon as the judge signs it, they would be single again.

It has been revealed that both of them have found love again, as Ariana is reportedly getting serious with Ethan Slater, and Dalton has been dating someone as well.

