Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows

Netflix finally shows off everything that’s taken off in the first half of October, with a complete list of all TV Shows and Movies.
The list includes family-friendly series, slice of life, rom-coms, and even biographies, as well as anime and cooking shows.
Check it out Below:
TV Shows:
- Beckham
- Love Is Blind
- Lupin
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
- Encounters
- S** Education
- Virgin River
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- The Great British Bake Off
- Super Pumped
Movies:
- Reptile
- Nowhere
- Last Vegas
- Identity Thief
- Dune
- Casper
- The Many Saints of Newark
- Megamind
- Colombiana
- Safe House