Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows

Netflix finally shows off everything that’s taken off in the first half of October, with a complete list of all TV Shows and Movies.

The list includes family-friendly series, slice of life, rom-coms, and even biographies, as well as anime and cooking shows.

TV Shows:

Beckham Love Is Blind Lupin Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Encounters S** Education Virgin River Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Great British Bake Off Super Pumped

Movies: