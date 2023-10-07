 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Netflix finally shows off everything that’s taken off in the first half of October, with a complete list of all TV Shows and Movies.

The list includes family-friendly series, slice of life, rom-coms, and even biographies, as well as anime and cooking shows.

Check it out Below:

TV Shows:

  1. Beckham
  2. Love Is Blind
  3. Lupin
  4. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
  5. Encounters
  6. S** Education
  7. Virgin River
  8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  9. The Great British Bake Off
  10. Super Pumped

Movies:

  1. Reptile
  2. Nowhere
  3. Last Vegas
  4. Identity Thief
  5. Dune
  6. Casper
  7. The Many Saints of Newark
  8. Megamind
  9. Colombiana
  10. Safe House

