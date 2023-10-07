‘Prince William can't be King, Charles is already a great King’

A royal historian has issued a stark warning to Prince William and advised the future king to enjoy his new role as Prince of Wales.



Royal historian Marlene Koenig has said that Prince William should never take over from his father King Charles as monarch before his time.

In an interview with Daily Express UK, Marlene said: "William can't be King, because Charles is already a great King.”

She went on to say, “It was a seamless transition from the death of his mother to his ascension and he came prepared.

"Who would want to put such a burden on his son, when he's only just starting to feel comfortable in his new role?"

The royal historian’s comments came after a survey last month showed that more than four in 10 Brits thought that William and not Charles should have taken over from late Queen Elizabeth II.

Also nearly two-thirds want King Charles and Queen Camilla to start handing over power and responsibility to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles and Princess Diana is now heir apparent and next in line to the British throne.

