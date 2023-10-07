 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Prince William can't be King, Charles is already a great King’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

‘Prince William can't be King, Charles is already a great King’

A royal historian has issued a stark warning to Prince William and advised the future king to enjoy his new role as Prince of Wales.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has said that Prince William should never take over from his father King Charles as monarch before his time.

In an interview with Daily Express UK, Marlene said: "William can't be King, because Charles is already a great King.”

She went on to say, “It was a seamless transition from the death of his mother to his ascension and he came prepared.

"Who would want to put such a burden on his son, when he's only just starting to feel comfortable in his new role?"

The royal historian’s comments came after a survey last month showed that more than four in 10 Brits thought that William and not Charles should have taken over from late Queen Elizabeth II.

Also nearly two-thirds want King Charles and Queen Camilla to start handing over power and responsibility to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles and Princess Diana is now heir apparent and next in line to the British throne.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with new beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with new beau Timothée Chalamet
King Charles made a ‘terrible mistake’ regarding Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles made a ‘terrible mistake’ regarding Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘irretrievably broken’ video

Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘irretrievably broken’
Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship

Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship
Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows

Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows
King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’ video

King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’
Meghan Markle receives another sweet advice over writing her memoir

Meghan Markle receives another sweet advice over writing her memoir
Bruce Willis daughter Rumer claps back at trolls for calling her a ‘nepo baby’

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer claps back at trolls for calling her a ‘nepo baby’
Lizzo's cinderella story: From living in a car to Seven-Figure net worth video

Lizzo's cinderella story: From living in a car to Seven-Figure net worth
Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault

Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault
Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles

Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled