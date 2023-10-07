 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
After insulting Eminem's daughter, MGK receives advice on how to treat women

After insulting Eminem's daughter, MGK receives advice on how to treat women

Machine Gun Kelly on Friday seemed to reveal how he previously treated women he had dated.

After coming across a piece of advice on how women should be treated, the Cleveland singer took to his  Instagram stories to share it with his fans.

MGK posted a hand-drawn sketch of a couple which accompanied a warning: "Never Mistake Her For a Hot Dog."

"This the realest advice i ever heard," wrote the singer who has been dating Hollywood actress Megan Fox. 

MGK had started his famous beef with rapper Eminem after making inappropriate remarks about Hailie Jade, the daughter of the Detroit native.

In a tit-for-tat response, the "Lose Yourself" rapper released a diss track against Machine Gun Kelly, starting a dispute that lasted for a long time.

