 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

File Footage

The treatment Prince Andrew gets in comparisons to Prince Harry has just come under the radar of experts.

Claims about Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s treatment by Buckingham Palace has been referenced by Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece reads, “The smoke signals coming from the Palace about Andrew are that he’s made it back into the inner circle.”

From being allowed to attend King & co.’s annual Scottish retreat and even being driven around in the same car as Prince William and Kate Middleton, it appears he is “being welcomed back into the fold.”

In response to this Ms Elser said, “While there is no question that the Duke of York will ever be given the chance to resume public duties, this very apparent bringing him in from the cold defies belief, good sense and the view of 88 per cent of Brits who think he is a massive plonker.”

As of now Prince Andrew has also retained the right to host his shooting weekend at Windsor, and even gets food prepared by the King’s chefs and brought into his humble abode.

In Ms Elser’s eyes, “his perks don’t end there, with reports that he and housemate Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York have meals sent over from the Windsor Castle kitchen up the road and that the 21-acres of grounds are looked after by royal gardeners.”

But “Contrast Charles’ handling of the ongoing disaster that is Andrew with his of the exasperating Sussexes.”

Thus “it is impossible to read this situation as anything but the King having little appetite or interest in extending the same sort of leniency towards Harry and Meghan that he has to Andrew.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also referenced this hypocrisy and said, “This inconsistency on His Majesty’s part, this two-track approach to Andrew and the Sussexes, The Firm’s biggest headaches, is just bad news, full stop, the end.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match
King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Watch Jamie Foxx, Tupac Shakur's hilarious skit from ‘In Living Color’

Watch Jamie Foxx, Tupac Shakur's hilarious skit from ‘In Living Color’

Prince Andrew branded a ‘reputationally leprous’ man

Prince Andrew branded a ‘reputationally leprous’ man
Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan ‘trapped’ Harry into ‘marrying too soon’

Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan ‘trapped’ Harry into ‘marrying too soon’
Doja Cat lands in hot water AGAIN with Sam Hyde photo on jumper

Doja Cat lands in hot water AGAIN with Sam Hyde photo on jumper

Prince Harry is looking worse than the ‘disgraced ducal potato’

Prince Harry is looking worse than the ‘disgraced ducal potato’
Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce

Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce
Prince Harry will never again be ‘permitted’ on Buckingham Palace furniture

Prince Harry will never again be ‘permitted’ on Buckingham Palace furniture
Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouse's romance

Robert Pattinson once evaded question about Suki Waterhouse's romance
Alec Baldwin contracts to be handed over to court

Alec Baldwin contracts to be handed over to court