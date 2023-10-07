King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’

File Footage

The treatment Prince Andrew gets in comparisons to Prince Harry has just come under the radar of experts.



Claims about Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s treatment by Buckingham Palace has been referenced by Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece reads, “The smoke signals coming from the Palace about Andrew are that he’s made it back into the inner circle.”

From being allowed to attend King & co.’s annual Scottish retreat and even being driven around in the same car as Prince William and Kate Middleton, it appears he is “being welcomed back into the fold.”

In response to this Ms Elser said, “While there is no question that the Duke of York will ever be given the chance to resume public duties, this very apparent bringing him in from the cold defies belief, good sense and the view of 88 per cent of Brits who think he is a massive plonker.”

As of now Prince Andrew has also retained the right to host his shooting weekend at Windsor, and even gets food prepared by the King’s chefs and brought into his humble abode.

In Ms Elser’s eyes, “his perks don’t end there, with reports that he and housemate Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York have meals sent over from the Windsor Castle kitchen up the road and that the 21-acres of grounds are looked after by royal gardeners.”

But “Contrast Charles’ handling of the ongoing disaster that is Andrew with his of the exasperating Sussexes.”

Thus “it is impossible to read this situation as anything but the King having little appetite or interest in extending the same sort of leniency towards Harry and Meghan that he has to Andrew.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also referenced this hypocrisy and said, “This inconsistency on His Majesty’s part, this two-track approach to Andrew and the Sussexes, The Firm’s biggest headaches, is just bad news, full stop, the end.”