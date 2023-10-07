 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look 'bad' over Princess Diana divorce

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce
Queen Elizabeth could still make Charles look ‘bad’ over Princess Diana divorce

Queen Elizabeth was never in favour of her son then-Prince Charles of divorcing Princess Diana, reveals source.

A source revealed to In Touch Weekly that the late monarch documented her thoughts in her personal diaries, the responsibility of which Charles recently handed over to her loyal aide, Paul Whybrew.

Charles wants him to read all her letters and diaries before they see the light of the day as he fears they might contain secrets that could make him look “bad," the source said.

Speaking of one such “secret,” the source said the late Queen did like how Diana was treated by the Royal family before and after her divorce from Charles.

The insider said the late Queen never “forgave” Charles for splitting from Diana. “She was very disappointed in him, and both she and the queen mother wrote to Diana during that difficult time.”

“Princess Margaret later destroyed their mother’s letters, but Elizabeth’s could still make Charles look bad,” the insider revealed to the publication.

