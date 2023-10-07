 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Web Desk

Doja Cat lands in hot water AGAIN with Sam Hyde photo on jumper

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Doja Cat has found herself at the center of another controversy
Doja Cat has found herself at the center of yet another controversy. The Your Right singer posted a series of Instagram photos in which she was seen wearing a black jumper adorned with the face of controversial alt-right comedian Sam Hyde.

In the photos, the Paint The Town Red hitmaker posed in the back of a car, wearing the jumper with Hyde's face prominently displayed. Sam Hyde is notorious for his involvement in public pranks and his association with neo-Nazi beliefs on the internet.

Notably, Doja Cat has been surrounded by controversy in recent times, particularly with the release of songs like Paint The Town Red and Demons, which some have alleged to be "satan-inspired." This latest incident involving the jumper featuring Sam Hyde's face has only added to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the singer.

Disappointed fans took to X to share their two cents on her latest stunt:



