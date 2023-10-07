 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Watch Jamie Foxx, Tupac Shakur's hilarious skit from ‘In Living Color’

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Jamie Foxx and Tupac Shakur skit is making rounds after an arrest was made in rappers murder case
Tupac and Jamie Foxx’s hilarious skit from the 1990 sketch comedy series In Living Color has resurfaced on the internet, with fans gushing over both the Oscar winning star and the late iconic rapper.

The skit, which as posted on X (previously Twitter), features Foxx serving as an event security guard at a Tupac concert. But when Tupac himself comes to the venue, Foxx fails to recognize him and begins to tell him off. Whereby Tupac’s own security guards come to his aid. Seeing the big and strong guards, Foxx realizes his mistake and backs off.

The skit has resurfaced in the wake of an arrest in Tupac Shakur’s murder case. The suspect arrested was Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, who previously gloated about being the mastermind behind the rapper’s murder.

Tupac was killed in 1996 when he was shot multiple times as his car stopped at a signal. In his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, Keefe D recounted being in the car from which the rapper was shot.

The motive for the shooting was revealed to be revenge for his nephew, whom Tupac and his entourage beat up after he tried to steal a Death Row Records medallion from one of them. 

