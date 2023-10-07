 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Web Desk

Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation 

King Charles will celebrate another special moment as the government unveils his first set of definitive UK coins, which feature brand-new reverse designs for the first time in 15 years.

"It has already been a history-making year for His Majesty King Charles III following his historic coronation in May 2023," said a statement.

A social media post by The Royal Minit accompanied a picture of the coins and read, "Struck for the monarch, made for the nation. Very soon we’ll be revealing His Majesty King Charles III’s first set of circulating coin designs, which will also be available in special collectable sets." 

