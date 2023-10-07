Why Travis Kelce is perfect for Taylor Swift: 'What about Joe Alwyn?'

file footage

NFL star Travis Kelce is being hailed as “the one” for Taylor Swift by new reports. But what is it that sets him apart from Taylor’s last long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn?

Reports from insiders close to Taylor have indicated a major difference in the two heartthrobs, one can happily deal with “Taylor's level of fame,” and the other couldn’t.

Back when Taylor and Joe broke up, a source told People magazine that "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public."

Explaining further, the source said, "They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation."

"Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Ultimately, the singer didn’t see a future with her boyfriend of six years: "Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run."

In contrast, two-time Super Bowl-winning Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seems to be the perfect match for the Grammy winner.

He has previously revealed on his dating show Catching Kelce that his ideal partner will be one who can deal with him being “in the spotlight” even when he’s not on the football field.

"He’s not intimidated by her fame," said a tipster to OK Magazine.

This makes the Karma hitmaker think that “Travis could finally be The One,” as “He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."

Travis Kelce even took to praising Taylor Swift on his podcast for her support as she attended both of his recent NFL games, saying, "Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”