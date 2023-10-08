Madonna's altered appearance raises eyebrows among fans

Madonna's fans are concerned after the songstress's new snaps revealed her new look showing her in a completely different appearance.



Madonna is preparing for her Celebration World Tour, which she had postponed earlier after suffering from a deadly bacterial infection that landed her in hospital. She had to spend several days in ICU and then worked on her recovery in her home.

According to The Mirror, the latest videos circulating on the internet reveal a completely different look of the 65-year-old Queen of Pop. Her fans have expressed their concern about the songstress's unusual appearance as her face looks fuller. One of her fans wrote, "Jesus what happened to her." Another chimed in, "Her lips look painful."

A third fan wrote, "People need to stop injecting their faces." A fourth fan expressed, "She’s got the wrong doctor giving her filler in the wrong places - all that money, and she can’t get it right."

The pop icon was recently spotted enjoying a bike ride across the streets of New York City. She appeared in good health during the outing.

Her postponed Celebration World Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 14, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London.