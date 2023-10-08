 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success'

Drake has fiercely fired back at Joe Budden for calling the rapper an old head trying to appeal young generation.

Joe Budden during The Joe Budden Podcast's most recent episode took a swipe at Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs, and said that Drake is rapping for the children, calling for him to grow up and stop pandering to the youth.

His statement seemed to have hit a nerve as the Champagnepapi posted an eviscerating reply to Joe Budden's diss.

Drake's statement read, "@Joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills."

Drake responds to Joe Buddens diss: A quitter giving advice on success
Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success'

The rapper declares Budden a big failure in the music industry and states, "Any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success, a quitter to give their opinion on how to achieve longevity."

He adds that Budden is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. Drake called for aspiring artists not to let hateful opinions affect their mindset.

Budden seems to be pulling back a bit as he wrote, "I got a little carried away lol the content should mature a bit… 1 day."

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny's victory party in Miami

Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny's victory party in Miami
'Supreme' Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'fazed' by who looks at them: Expert

'Supreme' Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'fazed' by who looks at them: Expert
Princess Diana died due to 'minor injury' in 'wrong place,' says doctor video

Princess Diana died due to 'minor injury' in 'wrong place,' says doctor
Madonna's altered appearance raises eyebrows among fans video

Madonna's altered appearance raises eyebrows among fans
Travis Kelce seems lonely, dejected without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce seems lonely, dejected without Taylor Swift
Spike Lee gets honest about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Spike Lee gets honest about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
Maya Jama goes Instagram official with Stormzy

Maya Jama goes Instagram official with Stormzy
Why Travis Kelce is perfect for Taylor Swift: 'What about Joe Alwyn?' video

Why Travis Kelce is perfect for Taylor Swift: 'What about Joe Alwyn?'
Taylor Swift's wild popularity shocks Shawn Levy amid Chiefs game

Taylor Swift's wild popularity shocks Shawn Levy amid Chiefs game
'Napoleon' director Ridley Scott in awe with Joaquin Phoenix's craft

'Napoleon' director Ridley Scott in awe with Joaquin Phoenix's craft
Madonna's new videos shock fans

Madonna's new videos shock fans
Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77