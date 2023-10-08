Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success'

Drake has fiercely fired back at Joe Budden for calling the rapper an old head trying to appeal young generation.



Joe Budden during The Joe Budden Podcast's most recent episode took a swipe at Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs, and said that Drake is rapping for the children, calling for him to grow up and stop pandering to the youth.

His statement seemed to have hit a nerve as the Champagnepapi posted an eviscerating reply to Joe Budden's diss.

Drake's statement read, "@Joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills."

The rapper declares Budden a big failure in the music industry and states, "Any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success, a quitter to give their opinion on how to achieve longevity."

He adds that Budden is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. Drake called for aspiring artists not to let hateful opinions affect their mindset.

Budden seems to be pulling back a bit as he wrote, "I got a little carried away lol the content should mature a bit… 1 day."