Sunday, October 08, 2023
Drake's heartfelt gesture towards fans wins hearts

Drake won the hearts of his fans as the rapper paused his concert to offer one of his fans, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, to pay her medical expenses.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is a disease that impacts the brain and the central nervous system, potentially causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness, and paralysis.

The singer paused his Toronto show midway on Friday and told one of the women from the attendees, "I'ma pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world, I promise you that."

According to Page Six, a video circulating on social media shows the Grammy-winning artist offering the fan to connect her with his friend, music producer Noah Shebib, who also suffers from multiple sclerosis.

He hailed Shebib, saying, "My brother '40' is one of the strongest people walking on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things."

Shebib and Drake have collaborated on several hits, and the music producer was diagnosed with the chronic disease over a decade ago.

Drake appeared very generous at his concert as he also offered to cover the tuition fees of two of his other fans who requested financial assistance from the acclaimed rapper. 

