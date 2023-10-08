Top 5 Netflix comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription

Top 5 Netflix must watch comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription

A laughter a day keeps the doctor away, though it's a made-up quote from a real one which reads "An apple a day keeps the doctor away", but in a world that can sometimes feel like a never-ending marathon, a peal of laughter can serve as a reliable pit spot.

In an interconnected world where the internet has turned it into a global village space, the majority of the world population has access to the treasure trove of laughter at their fingertips in the form of hilarious videos that often make rounds on social media, movies, and comedy shows available on online streaming platforms.

Top 5 Comedy Shows on Netflix

Here is a list of the Top 5 comedy shows available on Netflix that everyone must watch for once. These shows guarantee a delightful escape from tiring reality with their witty dialogues, unforgettable characters, and uproarious plots.

1. The Office (US, 2005)

The Office is a mockumentary-style series that revolves around the daily lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin, where the workday consists of ego clashes, inappropriate behaviour, and tedium. The show is known for its unique story-telling and iconic characters, and it has an IMDb rating of 8.8.

The Office 2005 2013 Official Trailer

2. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)



It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the lives of five friends who always try to outdo each other. The series is known for its witty dialogues and jokes. The show has been nominated for three prime-time Emmy Awards and has an overall IMDb rating of 8.8/10.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Official Series Trailer

3. Friends

A well-known sitcom that revolves around the personal and professional lives of six twenty to thirty-year-old friends. It's known for its humour, relatable situations, and iconic catchphrases. The show has six primetime Emmy Awards and has an IMDb rating of 8.9/10.

Friends (1994-2004) Official Trailer

4. BoJack Horseman (2014)



This comedy show is an animated series that is known for its witty takes on Hollywood, satirical comedy, and emotional depth. The show has won nominations in three prime-time Emmys and is rated 8.8/10 on IMDb.

BoJack Horseman | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

5. The IT Crowd (2006)



This Netflix comedy show follows the comedic misadventures of Roy, Moss, and their grifting supervisor, Jen, a rag-tag team of IT support workers at a large corporation headed by a hotheaded yuppie. The show has won 3 BAFTA awards and has a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb.

The IT Crowd Trailer



