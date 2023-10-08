 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'

Caitlyn Jenner recently opened up about whether she is currently looking for a relationship or not.

In an interview with the Times, Caitlyn gave an insight into her love life and revealed that she is “very single” after she talked about her future intentions, “I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship.”

The former decathlete continued on to admit that she's not looking to date anyone in the future as well because, “I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Caitlyn insisted that despite being divorced thrice, she doesn’t feel lonely, “All thanks to my dogs Bertha and Baxter. I have a very large family.”

The 73-year-old reality TV star went on to describe herself as “a simple person” who finds meaning in hobbies like "flying airplanes and playing golf." 

The statement comes after Caitlyn admitted on the talk show This Morning that she and Kris don’t talk anymore. 

“If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others,” she shared. 

