Sunday, October 08, 2023
Rihanna’s choreographer gives fitting reply to Drake after diss track

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Rihanna’s can count on her choreographer for support through diss tracks aimed at her. After the recent diss track Drake released which targeted Rihanna, her choreographer Paris gave a fitting reply with just a picture.

Paris took to Instagram Stories to share a snap from the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. The photo featured Drake leaning in to kiss Rihanna, and the Only Girl in the World hitmaker avoided the kiss.

The moment, which went viral seven years ago, came when Drake gave a long and heartfelt speech before presenting Rihanna with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

In his speech, he said: “She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her, even though she's younger than me.”

As she accepted the award, Rihanna leaned in to give him a peck, but the God’s Plan rapper went in for a proper kiss, which she avoided.

Rihanna and Drake were surrounded by romance rumors from 2009 to 2016, but Rihanna never admitted to being in a relationship with him.

In his new diss track Fear of Heights, Drake included lyrics like; “Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? That could never be.”

“Better him than me, better it's not me,” raps Drake. “Yeah, that man, he still with you. He can't leave you. Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles.”

