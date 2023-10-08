 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Kim Zolciak gets flirty with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks at ‘The Surreal Life’ set

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Kim Zolciak was spotted getting flirty with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks amid her messy divorce

Kim Zolciak reportedly struck up an unexpected connection with Chet Hanks, 33, son of the renowned Oscar-winning actor, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on MTV's The Surreal Life in Medellín, Colombia. 

On-set sources spilled the beans to TMZ, revealing that Zolciak and Hanks displayed a flirtatious dynamic that caught everyone's attention. It wasn't just a passing interaction; these two seemed to have “really hit things off.”

Were phone numbers exchanged, or was it merely a fleeting on-screen romance? The answer to that remains shrouded in mystery.

Season 8 of The Surreal Life brought together a diverse cast of D-list celebrities, including Zolciak and Hanks. Among their fellow participants were ice skater Johnny Weir, chart-topping singer Macy Gray, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, and Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey.

Upon wrapping up production for The Surreal Life, Kim Zolciak found herself back in Atlanta, where a dramatic incident unfolded with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.

Kim phoned 911 following an incident at their home and said “I need to leave because I don’t feel safe here.”

The now estranged couple have been engaged in a contentious divorce and custody battle since last August. Biermann is demanding sole physical and legal custody of their four children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

