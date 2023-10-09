 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Dwayne Johnsons Secret Clause in movie contracts unveiled: Read More
Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More

Dwayne Johnson, the WWE turned Hollywood mega-star, well-known for action-hero and combatting roles in movies, always adds an unusual clause to his action movies.

It has been reported that the iconic actor, in a bid to maintain his Alpha male character, makes sure to have a "no lose" clause added to the contract before signing his movies, which means that viewers can't see Dwayne to be bested or beaten by anyone on screen.

According to The Mirror, the Hollywood stalwart always puts forward the legal terms and conditions to ensure that he always wins any physical fight on-screen and to put a limit on how badly he can be beaten up in the movie.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dwayne has followed in the footsteps of his fellow Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, who reportedly keeps track of how many punches he can take while filming.

The publication states that producers and crew members working on movies with Mr. Statham, 51, shared that Vin Diesel made a deal with the studio. This agreement sets limits on how much he can be shown getting beaten up in scenes.

Similarly, the 47-year-old Dwayne collaborates with producers, editors, and fight coordinators to ensure that he always gives as good as he gets.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled video

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled
Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report

Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report
Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame
Prince William avoided 'pressure' wedding to Kate for sake of Princess Diana

Prince William avoided 'pressure' wedding to Kate for sake of Princess Diana
‘One Piece’ enters Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in October

‘One Piece’ enters Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in October
Greta Gerwig's mysterious nightmare: What's haunting the director? video

Greta Gerwig's mysterious nightmare: What's haunting the director?
Drake, Druski, Birdman's real beef unveiled: Read Details

Drake, Druski, Birdman's real beef unveiled: Read Details
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring out all their 7 kids – See adorable pic

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring out all their 7 kids – See adorable pic
Meghan Markle's bid for US politics is 'all wrong'

Meghan Markle's bid for US politics is 'all wrong'
Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show

Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show
Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch

Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch
21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA

21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA