Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More

Dwayne Johnson, the WWE turned Hollywood mega-star, well-known for action-hero and combatting roles in movies, always adds an unusual clause to his action movies.

It has been reported that the iconic actor, in a bid to maintain his Alpha male character, makes sure to have a "no lose" clause added to the contract before signing his movies, which means that viewers can't see Dwayne to be bested or beaten by anyone on screen.

According to The Mirror, the Hollywood stalwart always puts forward the legal terms and conditions to ensure that he always wins any physical fight on-screen and to put a limit on how badly he can be beaten up in the movie.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dwayne has followed in the footsteps of his fellow Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, who reportedly keeps track of how many punches he can take while filming.

The publication states that producers and crew members working on movies with Mr. Statham, 51, shared that Vin Diesel made a deal with the studio. This agreement sets limits on how much he can be shown getting beaten up in scenes.

Similarly, the 47-year-old Dwayne collaborates with producers, editors, and fight coordinators to ensure that he always gives as good as he gets.