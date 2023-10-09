Top 5 must watch miniseries on Netflix to add to your list

Lengthy movies and dramas on Netflix can be a bore fest sometimes and are getting old-fashioned now.

Here are 5 miniseries to binge-watch which will take you to a full-fledge journey in a day:

1. Alias Grace:

Based on true crime events, Alias Grace tells the tale of Grace Marks and James McDermott, two servants in upper Canada, who get accused of murdering their employer Thomas Kinnear and his lover-housekeeper Nancy Montgomery.

The double homicide took place in 1843 and became a sensation among Canadian, US, and British press. The six-episode miniseries stars Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Anna Paquin, Paul Gross and Kerr Logan.

2. The Queen’s Gambit:

The Anya Taylor-Joy-starrer show is known to be one of Netflix’s finest works after it became widely-acclaimed. The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of a chess prodigy named Beth Harmon in seven episodes.

Anya won several awards for the show like the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards and received an Emmy nomination as well. The Queen’s Gambit also won an Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Limited Series.

3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story:

Bridgerton is among Netflix’s biggest hits and released their first ever spin-off this year named Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Fans like to call this six-episode miniseries an “almost season 2” of Bridgerton as it takes you back 50 years to the titular monarch Charlotte’s early marriage to King George.

The drama journeys through their romance which would revolutionise the English high society.

4. Beef:

Beef is a dark-comedy Netflix thriller which will keep you on the edge for 10 episodes straight.

It tells the story of two strangers who get in an escalating feud following a road rage accident. It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as main leads.

It’s one of Netflix’s biggest 2023 hits and earned universal acclaim from critics and viewers. Beef mostly received praise for its clever story-telling and well-timed humor.

5. Maniac:

This 10-episode thriller shines the light on Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone and Oscar-nominee Jonah Hill.

The pair play the role of troubled strangers who participate in an anticipating drug trial in order to cure themselves of mental health problems.

Known to be an underrated show, Maniac takes its viewers on a trippy and daring journey which proves to be worthy of your time.