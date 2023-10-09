 
Monday, October 09, 2023
King Charles is a walking ‘double standard’

Monday, October 09, 2023

King Charles has just come under fire for behaving like a walking ‘double standard’.

Revelations about King Charles’ dynamic with Prince Harry vs Prince Andrew has been referenced by Daniela Elser.

She broke things down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

For those unversed, her claims are in reference to reports that Prince Andrew will be welcomed back into the Firm.”

This is in contrast to Prince Harry, who is being sent a ‘message’ via this decision, allegedly.

Responding to it all Ms Elser writes, “If the Duke of York is still being allowed to swan around his grand home, then the King should put finding the Sussexes a London flat at the top of his to-do list, right next to ‘Actually visit Commonwealth’ and ‘Buy socks’.

This is because “At the end of the day, as far as ‘messages’ go, the ongoing double standard being applied to Andrew and Harry, who have both managed to deeply embarrass the monarchy in the last few years, could not be louder or clearer.”

“Talk about tinker, tailor, soldier … sigh” she also added before signing off. 

