Does King Charles stand with Israel?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday expressed solidarity with Isreal after Saturday's events that saw Hamas launching a deadly attack on the Jewish state.

The prime minister used his Twitter account to share an Israeli flag with the caption, "We stand with Isreal."

While it became clear to the Britons where their country stood in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a large number of people outside of the country were wondering what King Charles thought of the situation.

For those unaware, the king may have his opinion on the Isreal-Palestine conflict, but he will never publically speak about it.

The monarch's role is defined on the official website of the royal family.

It says: "Monarchy is the oldest form of government in the United Kingdom.

In a monarchy, a king or queen is Head of State. The British Monarchy is known as a constitutional monarchy. This means that, while The Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament.

Although The Sovereign no longer has a political or executive role, he or she continues to play an important part in the life of the nation.

As Head of State, The Monarch undertakes constitutional and representational duties which have developed over one thousand years of history. In addition to these State duties, The Monarch has a less formal role as 'Head of Nation'. The Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; gives a sense of stability and continuity; officially recognises success and excellence; and supports the ideal of voluntary service.

In all these roles The Sovereign is supported by members of their immediate family."