David Beckham’s Netflix documentary mocked for saying ‘as little as possible’

David Beckham’s supposedly “tell-all” documentary that dropped on Netflix on October 4, has left some critics dissatisfied.

One such opinion was published by The Telegraph on Monday. The opinion piece, penned by author Alan Tyers, critiques the documentary, calling it a means to satisfy “the Beckham family accountants and fund managers.”

The author said that the four-part documentary doesn’t really give any secrets away, saying “as little as possible.”

“It is all stuff we already knew, or stuff we did not want to know anyway,” he wrote.

“...when you promise to dish the dirt on yourself, you cannot really have it both ways by saying as little as possible,” he added of the documentary.

The author went on to mock the “revelations” in BECKHAM, noting the trivial personal details shared, such as the father-of-four having many “tattoos”: “Revelations from the interviews include the bombshells that he enjoys arranging his jumpers, and that he has a lot of tattoos.”

“He enjoys a good barbecue,” continued the author sarcastically, adding, “He has an extensive collection of knitwear, some sunglasses, and all the major clothing groups including trousers, tops and underwear. Socks too.”

“He has experimented with different hairstyles,” wrote Tyers of Beckham’s candid revelations about his lifestyle, “such as long hair, short hair, and even, on occasion, medium-length hair.”

“Football is good, although sometimes it has been bad,” he added.

Concluding his say on the documentary, he questioned the English football icon’s use of his status: “Ultimately he can find no better use of his iconic status than to draw attention to himself in the most depressing ways possible”